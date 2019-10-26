Actress and skincare expert, Sophia Williams, is all set to give marriage another chance.

The mother of three and former wife to film producer, Tchidi Chikere says she’s eager to have more children and therefore ready to remarry.

Williams shares her desires with Inside Nollywood: “Motherhood has taught me so much. It is more like when you have kids, you shed your old skin like a snake and motherhood is woven into the new one. While my role is to care, teach and nurture my kids. I have three boys, but I still want more. So, I have plans for more kids. I just love kids.”

When asked if she’s ready to give marriage a second chance, Williams, who recently endorsed Nollywood actresses Nazo Ekezie and Princess Chidimma as her beauty product ambassadors, said she’s open for remarriage.

“Well, I have an open mind about that. You don’t plan such a thing, it happens. I have moved past my last relationship. I don’t dwell on the past and I don’t talk about my past,” she said. Speaking on her choice of brand ambassadors, the light-skinned thespian explained: “I endorsed them because they have been using Skinclinicplus for a year now and their skins are totally transformed from being so bad and damaged with sunburn to flawless and glowing.”