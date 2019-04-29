Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, assured the governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, that he is ready to hand over to him, even on May 28.

Amosun added that keys to the Government House, at Oke-Igbein, are ready for the governor-elect whenever he demands for them.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, disclosed these during inauguration of a 26-member Transition Committee; ahead of the inauguration of the May 29 inauguration of a new government in the state.

Amosun’s preferred candidate, Hon. Akinlade, of the APM, lost the governorship election to Abiodun.

Regardless, the committee, which is composed of 15 members from Abidoun’s team, and 11 members from the incumbent government, was inaugurated at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga and the Deputy Governor-elect, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, are co-chairmen of the committee.

Amosun said his government had set up a transition committee since last December, to ensure a smooth running of the programme and claimed that the first draft of the handover note had been ready since February, but was being constantly rejigged.

“We will be in position to hand over a comprehensive handover note to you on May 29, 2019.

“By God’s grace, May 28, we can sit down like this and hand over to you. We have not been sleeping so as to have a smooth running of the transition.

“Government House, Oke-Igbein, is ready, If you want to move in tomorrow. Both the Presidential lodge and government house are ready.

“As soon as you tell us when you need the keys to the government house and that of the Presidential Lodge, we will make them available,” the governor said.