After years of painting the town red, partying and dazzling on the red carpets of glamorous events, controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor has finally decided to settle down.

In an exclusive chat with Inside Nollywood, the voluptuous screen diva shares her love story and marriage plans to her German boy friend, Abel Jürgen Wilhem. “I have always wanted to have a child at an older age because my mum had us when she was young, we all grew and left her. So, I didn’t want that for myself. Now, I have seen that man that I want to have baby for. Even if I can’t, I’ll use a surrogate. I am ready for marriage and would be getting married soon,” she said.

Conscious of her controversial nature, Orjiakor had always desired a man that would not only understand her, but will also be madly in love with her. “I had always wanted someone that would be crazy about me even after knowing that I am controversial. I had dated someone that the mum stormed my house to warn me that her son would never marry me. I felt bad. My fiance is so crazy about me. I dared him to tattoo my name on his body and he did more than five places. He also added a poem tattoo on his body for me. His parents are late, same as mine, so we are cool,” she enthused.

The Anambra State-born actress, however, hinted that she might quit acting to be able to have time for her marriage. “I have been acting for a while now, I think it’s time I took a break or even retire. I should be retired by now. I am just taking things one-step at a time. When I broke my leg, I came to realize that life is not about money and hustle; it is all about true happiness. Be happy and enjoy your life,” Orjiakor stated.