By Gabriel Dike

National leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was ready to move Nigeria forward.

The former Lagos State governor stated this at the 25th convocation lecture of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, where he was guest speaker. He spoke on the topic: “Global Trends: The Rightful Place of Nigeria in the World” saying “we must reform this nation. We have no choice.”

Though he made no mention of his presidential ambition nor any political party in the lecture, Tinubu said he was ready for the task of moving the country forward.

“This is what destiny has asked of us; we are not afraid to answer….wise and bold action shall be our only response. This country can be great. We must join hands to make this nation great again. For me, there is no way to make the nation great, we must move the nation forward. I am ready. Are you ready?”

Tinubu, represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, tasked Nigerian youths on working hard to rebuild the country.

He said he would not hold back his contributions to making the nation great again.

“We do this not because we seek to dominate friends or neighbours, we do this because we love this nation and all its people enough to right its wrongs and forge our national destiny as we deem fit.”

He said the country has navigated a complex journey since independence, noting “we have much to be proud of; just as we have much work to do.”

A master’s degree student in Transport and Logistics, Stephen Ogunkoya, obtained a 5.00CGPA in the school.

Tinubu advocated a reform in the society that would improve the economic prospects of young people.

Among the sectors he advocated for a reform include youth urban employment, agriculture, real estate reform, education and the economy and infrastructure.

LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said Senator Tinubu donated a Centre for Leadership and Development worth N1 billion to the school.

She said LASU would confer honorary degrees on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Mr. Goodie Ibru, Mrs. Ibukuola Awosika and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The VC also revealed that the university conferred professor emeritus on former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola and distinguish professor on Prof. Martin Anetekhai.

Governor Ganduje described LASU as the best state university in Nigeria and West Africa.