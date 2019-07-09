Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Daniel Akpeyi is still nursing anger over how South Africa defeated Nigeria in the AFCON qualifier in Uyo, and has vowed to stop the Bafana Bafana when the two sides meet in Cairo, tomorrow, for a semi final ticket.

Akpeyi was blamed by majority of Nigerians when the South Africans defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 in the opening game of the qualifying series in Uyo.

But, the goalie wouldn’t want to dwell on that, insisting the Eagles would beat their opponents tomorrow. He acknowledged the strength of their opponents and said they have players who can hurt any team, but maintained that Eagles have proved to be one of the best in the tournament.

“South Africans are very tough; we played against them in the qualifiers and they are proving their worth in this competition by eliminating the host nation.

“I know quite a number of players, but we are motivated by our victory over Cameroon. It is not going to be easy at this stage, it is a knock out period, but we don’t want to disappoint Nigerians who have been behind us.

“Just like every player in this team, I am going to do my best in the game when given the chance again and by God’s grace we shall win,” he said.