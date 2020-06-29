Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed happiness over the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), insisting that the action rescued the party from total collapse.

Speaking after formally handing over to the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee at the party’s secretariat on Monday, he said that what happened will however serve as a big lesson to all of them in the dissolved NWC.

He expressed confederate on the ability and capability of the members of the committee, warning that disagreements are expected in a large ruling party like the APC.

According to him; “I am grateful to God, President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders for rescuing our party from what would have fallen the party. Today, our party has been repositioned to greater height and I can assure you with calibre of people so selected by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to pilot the leadership of this party into the National Convention.

“I feel indeed grateful and reassure that our party will remain strong and stronger and come out from the crisis which we were all in the past few months better than where before. I am more grateful to the members of our party and decision of NEC.

“All immediate past NWC should be able to learn from our mistakes, including my humble self, to join hand with the Caretaker Committee to see how they strengthen the party. The party is bigger than all of us. So, it is our collective responsibility as former members of NWC to work hand in hand with the committee to see to the success of the committee.

“APC is a larger family and every family, there is bound to disagreement and what is important is ability of the family to come to agreement. Today, with the formation of caretaker committee, we have close to agreement and I am sure this committee will do the needful and our party will become stronger,” he said.