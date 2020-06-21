For the right reasons, Europe-based Nollywood actress, Sharon Okpamen has revealed that she is not opposed to spending the rest of her life in marriage to a male colleague.

Contrary to the believe that celebrity marriages are prone hiccups, the Abudu, Edo State-born act believes that the union would help accelerate her career.

“Marrying an actor isn’t an issue for me. So, yes, I can marry my fellow actor, because I believe marrying an actor will help me pursue my career further. I believe he will understand the movie business more than a non-actor because if I get married I would want to continue acting and singing. So I would want a man who will stand by me through it all. I don’t want a man that would tell me to leave acting for music or both. So I think marrying an actor will be a plus for me, it would be the perfect marriage,” the pretty actress told Inside Nollywood.

Asked what turns her off in a man, Sharon Okpamen said, “What I hate most is a man who has nothing to offer, a man who is not intelligent. I hate lazy men. A man who sits around, waiting for a woman to cater for him. It really turns me off. I’m single and open for a relationship. I like a responsible man, a man who is well to do. A hardworking and intelligent man. I’m not keen on facial looks or physique. All I look out for in a man is how responsible he is and hardworking. Its very important. A man who can help me achieve my dreams and encourage me. An intellectual man that can help me build my career.”

Sharon Okpamen has starred in over 100 movies after her first appearance in a 2010 movie Touch Not My Crown courtesy of her kind referral from John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu.

Born February 16, 1989, the actress has released most of her flicks from the stables of her Sharonny Production. The actress is currently working to release her new movie in July entitled Night Hustlers for viewing on video streaming site, YouTube.