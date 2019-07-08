Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

One of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the November 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, Joseph Erico Ameh, has said he is about the only aspirant that has the capacity to tackle the myriad of problems confronting the state.

He said as a reputable an industrialist, and security expert with wide local and international connections, he only needs six months to surmount the problems besetting the state if elected in the November governorship election.

Ameh who made this known while speaking during the media parley at NUJ Secretariat in Lokoja, said when he becomes the governor of the state he would tackle all the challenges headlong.

He said that as a human resources manager, he has what it takes to lead the state out of its present doldrums, declaring that Kogi is generally deficient.

The aspirant who lamented that Lokoja does not look like a befitting state capital as it had been neglected by past administrations, promised to give the city a new look if elected.

Ameh who explained that it is ideas that rule the world, stressed that he has a comprehensive blueprint of how he would turn the state to another Dubai if elected.

“When I come in as governor, I promise that labourers’ sweat would not dry before their salary is paid; the civil servants’ salary will be the first line charge as it will be promptly paid,” he stated.

On security issue, Ameh pointed out that as a security management consultant, he would tackle the spate of insecurity in the state by creating jobs for the youths and opening up the rural areas for development.

He, therefore, called on the PDP delegates to vote for only those who would offer selfless service to the people rather than those who will pilfer the resources of the state.