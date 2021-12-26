By Vivian Onyebukwa

Highly talented artist, Ayeni Gboyega Oyetunji, popularly known as Saintnext, is a Nigerian born gospel artiste based in Europe.

Saintnext is coming out with a unique and new tones in the flavour of afro souls. They are deeply inspirational and soul lifting gospel vibes that lovers of gospel songs should watch out for.

Saintnext is dropping a single titled “Godbless”. It’s thrilling video was shot in Greece.

The young artiste has enjoyed collaborations with several upwardly mobile artistes as World2God, Phyno, Inyanya, Bracket, Terry G, May D, Infinity (Olorioko), and international like Phat Jo.

He has also travelled widely spreading the good news through soul lifting songs. “l’ve been in different countries like Holland, Hungary, Sweden, France and Germany among others, to sing and spread the gospel”.

Saintnext is working on some tracks like Ife Jesu, Eseun Baba, Godbless, Hellayah, and Who God Don Bless, and they will soon hit the airwaves.

It is note worthy to reveal that Saintnext is signed to Doajib Records International in collaboration with Saint Square Records.