By Olakunle Olafioye

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has assured of his continued effort towards the realization of the mandate of the agency.

He gave this assurance while playing host to the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

He said he was overwhelmed by the highest honour bestowed on him with the visit of the monarch in recognition of the work the agency had been doing for the children and people of Nigeria, noting that the emir was the first traditional ruler to congratulate him on his reappointment.

Shuaib added that the presence of the monarch would further enhance the bond between the traditional institutions and the agency.

Earlier, the royal father, Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage, explained that the visit was conceived and debated by the entire Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs to show appreciation to the entire management of the agency for being part of the success story of one of their own.