Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A foremost traditional ruler in Abia State, Eze Isaac Ikonne (Enyi 1of Aba) has debunked the rumours making the rounds over his death,saying he is still very much alive but healthy and hearty.

Eze Ikonne, 91, who ascended the throne of his Eziama community in Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State 50 years ago was rumoured to have joined his ancestors in the early hours of yesterday.

Debunking the rumour in a telephone chat yesterday, the nonagenarian monarch who is the father of Prince Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary,

National Agriculture Land Development Authority (NALDA) said he was not dead but still alive and energetic.

“You know my voice well and you know I am the one speaking. If I were dead as being rumoured, I could not have been speaking to you because a dead person does not speak”.

Thanking God for preserving his life over the years, Eze Ikonne said it was an abomination in Igbo land to rumour the death of a living man, adding that those who rumoured his death were wishing him good

health and longer life.

“It is un-Igbo to wish a living man dead or rumour his death, but what I can say is that those carrying the rumour are only wishing me good health and longer life”, Eze Ikonne said.