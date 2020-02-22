Nollywood actress, Hodo Ebun, is still hurt and heartbroken.

The thespian, who lamented not getting any gift during the last Valentine’s Day, is yet to get over her pains and hurtful feelings. “Valentine gift? I have never been gifted anything even on my birthday. Everything I have, I worked really hard for them. I wish you know where I’m coming from. I have been heartbroken and I have not gotten over it yet. But definitely soon, I would be strong again,” she told Inside Nollywood.

Continuing, the University of Calabar graduate said that she has learnt her lessons the hard way and would be more careful next time when it comes to matters of the heart.

“When next I am ready to date, I would look out for a more comfortable guy, not a temperamental person. He must be God fearing, supportive, un-abusive, understanding and above all, love me for who I am. His pockets must also be intact. He should know that being disrespected turns me off and on the other hand honesty turns me on.”