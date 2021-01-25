From Stanley Uzoarru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West District, Rochas Okorocha, has said he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging the public to disregard the speculation that he has concluded plans to dump the party.

Okorocha gave the clarification, while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the party, zonal, local government and ward executives of the party in the state at the weekend.

“Our party is APC. Don’t be confused when I said that there were bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement and not party. I have not left APC; I am still in APC. Nobody has stake in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015 was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and few other people. But those on congratulation trip, have taken over the party.”

Okorocha also revealed that President Buhari was not aware of the injustice being meted out to elected APC executives in Imo, from the state to the ward levels.

“Daniel Nwafor and others are duly elected as executives of the party and remain as such. Those who want to destroy the party lied to President Buhari. The judgements on the issue all stated that the NEC of the party or the governor, cannot remove the party EXCOs. The party executives can only be removed by convention.

“Whatever they do here without the duly elected party officials in the state, including the planned registration exercise, expected to begin on Monday, would be null and void. We do not recognise Governor Uzodinma’s APC in Imo. That’s not APC in Imo State. That’s PDP People. How many APC members are among his more than one hundred and twenty appointees; none of course.

“We had a formidable APC until those who came through Ben Johnson way with the help of their likes, came to hijack the Party. Now, they cannot fly because nature does not support injustice. President Muhammadu Buhari, as a man of Justice, does not support injustice.”