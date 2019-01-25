Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen has renied reports of his resignation from office as a result of the criminal charges against him, describing the claims as absolute falsehood.

The CJN will on Saturday be swearing in the members of the various 2019 election petition tribunals.

Only yesterday, his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged non-declaration of assets was put on hold by the Court of Appeal till its ruling on January 30.

Onnoghen made his position public Friday through his media assistant, Awassam Bassey.

In the statement, Onnoghen urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour and added that he is still performing his role as CJN.

“There’s absolutely no truth in the rumours making the round that the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has resigned his office. It is fake news!

“The Hon CJN was in the office all through yesterday Thursday and sat in court. As part of his duties, the Hon CJN will be swearing in members of the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals tomorrow (Saturday 26th January 2019),” the statement said.

Onnoghen is facing trial over alleged false asset declaration brought against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Attorney General Abubakar Malami has requested that Onnoghen resign from office following the various allegations against the judge.