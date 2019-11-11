Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The standard bearer of United Progressive Congress (UPC) in the election in Kogi State, Dr Sunday Abuh has

said he was still in the race and has not stepped down for anybody.

Abuh also debunked the statement credited to the chairman of the party, Moses Damisa that the party has collapsed its structures for Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State Chairman of the party (UPC), Moses Damisa at a press conference in Lokoja over the weekend had announced that the party has collapsed its structure in the state and instructed the party members to vote the candidate of APC, Yahaya Bello in the election.

He said by this development, the party’s governorship candidate has also decided to forgo his ambition in order to support Bello.

But the UBC candidate swiftly dismissed ‘ the misleading information’ and said he was still actively in the race.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by the candidate, he said he has not withdrawn from the race, expressing disappointment that those he brought into the party, were the same people working against his ambition.

“By chairman’s action, it shows, he is not a matured and consistent leader but a self-seeking one who can easily be bought over by the enemies of the party by deploying sentiments and financial inducements to feather the nest of certain interest group.

“I remained the standard bearer of United Progressive Congress, with all my documents and approvals still intact at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the November 16 Governorship election”, he said.