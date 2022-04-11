From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Deputy Governor, Ude Chukwu, has said he still remains loyal and committed to supporting his boss, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in the governance of the state and fulfilment of electoral promises made to the people.

He stated this in Umuahia, saying his declaration for the 2023 gubernatorial election doesn’t imply disloyalty to the governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said he has a harmonious working relationship with the governor and would continue to be loyal to him till the expiration of their in May 2023.

“As a man of outstanding and tested integrity, I cannot betray the Governor. Governor Ikpeazu has offered me the opportunity of contributing my quota to the service of our state and nation. He has sent me to represent him in many assignments where my predecessors were not privileged to have been to. I cant also forget the support he has given me as the chairman of the State IGR council and chairman of the state Boundary committee.”