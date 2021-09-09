By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Though it is over one year since the founder of Trinity House church, Lekki, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, lost his wife, Ibidunni, he has said that the beautiful memories they shared were difficult to erase, even with the passage of time.

He made this known recently when the church held its 11th anniversary and thanksgiving, where he admitted that it was difficult for him to preach for some months until God restored courage to him.

The congregation worshiped and praised God for hours, thanking Him for sustaining the church and the congregation, despite the challenges in the recent past.

The service was witnessed by dignitaries from different parts of the country and beyond. Among the guests were the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, and the former provost of Cathedral Church of Christ, Rev. Yinka Omololu.

The service kicked off at 10am. The choristers were in their best element as their renditions were capable of melting stony hearts. Some of the activities that marked the programme included a bookshop inauguration, administrating of holy communion and donations toward Heritage Foundation.

Expressing his love towards his departed wife, the pastor said: “I missed her so much that after her death it was difficult for me to preach for some months until courage came back again. And today I am is still missing her.”

As gathered, during Mrs. Ighodalo’s last birthday before her demise, her husband had asked her what she would want as a gift, and she requested to support 40 couples to have children of their own, hence, the need for the foundation.

But she did not live to witness the fulfilment of the charitable work that she conceived. However, she must be smiling in heaven as the church went ahead to implement it on her behalf.

Mrs. Adejumoke Akure, the benefit consultant manager to the Oniru, who represented the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdul Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), reminded the congratulation what thanksgiving was all about.

“Thanksgiving is being grateful to God and this was initiated by God himself. We should continue to show gratitude to God throughout our lives. We need to give thanks to God, for his mercy endures forever,” the king said.

He further charged the gathering to always glorify God, even if the majority was doing the opposite.

Pastor Ighodalo, in his sermon, told the church to recognize the fact that God knew everything about them.

His words: “We cannot question God. That is why He is called the ‘Igwe’, ‘Osalobua’, the ‘Obangide’ and that is why he is God. He is the uncreated Creator and the ever exciting one. For us men, we may think that God does not know or understand anything.”

He stressed that God knew every man before they were conceived and born. He charged the church to continue to trust and hold onto God, irrespective of the level of trials and tribulations.

