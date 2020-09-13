Rita Okoye

With her knack for role interpretation, beautiful actress-cum-model, Shirley Igwe, has carved a place for herself in the movie industry.

The single and ready to mingle Imo State-born screen diva in this interview reveals her kind of man, emphasising that marrying an actor is no big deal. She also speaks on other issues bordering on her career.

How have you been coping since the COVID-19 lockdown?

At first, it seemed like an unexpected holiday. But as days went by, I began to dig deep into life as it is. I searched for the purpose of the whole thing and found out that this was intentional, for everyone to know that no one has the power over life except God. I began to use the time of lockdown to restructure my life, because it could be the time God was giving us to live better and know Him more. I coped really fine. God is forever faithful.

What were you working on before the lockdown?

I had just returned from a movie set before the lockdown started. What I missed most during the lockdown? That would be going on set to work, because work is like play to me sometimes. So, I missed going out to play, going to Church and also going to the market.

It’s reported that you’re married, but some say it’s not true. What exactly is the true situation?

There has been news circulating that I’m married. I heard the news, but I ignored it. But then I’m still hearing it, ‘I thought you’re married’, ‘I heard you are married’, Dem talk say you don marry’; you know, all sorts of talk about being hooked. I just have to clear the air. That could be them wishing I was married, but then I am not, not yet.

Did you suffer any heartbreak?

Heartbreak? No, nothing like that. I just want to say that I am still single as ever. So, I hope it sinks.

So, you are not in any relationship at the moment or are you being selective?

No. I’m not in any relationship at the moment. About being selective, I’m not really sure about that. What would you call selective?

I mean your choice is a rich, handsome, dark, classy guy. Or what’s your spec?

Oh yeah, maybe I’m selective (laughs). I want a man that would worship God with me. You must know how to make money or have made money and know how to multiply money. Also, you must be a good person and be good looking.

Love, sex and money, which is the most important in a woman’s life?

All three are important in a woman’s life, and men inclusive. So, I don’t think they should be compared. Love gives you a reason to live; love begets sex and money is needed to live. But money has an upper hand in a relationship. With money, you can experience good life together, and build stronger bonds.

You’re hardly seen at public functions, are you an introvert?

I would rather read a book than go out, except it’s mandatory. So, does that make me an introvert?

What would you say is your best achievement as a movie star?

Being recognized for what you do can be very rewarding. Also, a fan won over is a reward.

What do you say to dating or marrying a colleague in the entertainment industry?

As it is in the world today, no one knows tomorrow. It’s an uncertain world, so anything can happen. You can find love, sex and money anywhere and recognize that that’s your happy place, (if it happens) please hold on to it.

If you have to counsel a heartbroken lady, what are the most important things that she should know?

It’s only a heartbroken woman that can console herself, because she’s the one that knows exactly what she went through and how best to heal. But the advice I can give is for her to find love in God; everything else will follow.