Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka hinted he would be interested in a move to other big leagues in Europe, if he receives a suitable offer.

Olayinka has been linked with a move to France and Germany following his impressive performance for Slavia Prague this season.

The forward has scored 11 goals and registered 4 assists, in 3825 minutes of 27 times he played this season as helped the Czech Republic reached the last eight of the UEFA Europa league.

Speaking on the rumor surrounding his future at the club, Olayinka told brila.net that he’s open to possibilities of trying some new, but he’s still a Slavia Prague’s player.

“I would be interested in new adventures at some points, but I don’t know because there have been rumors.”