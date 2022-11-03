From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The member representing Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Asuquo, has stated that he is the authentic candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Cross River southern senatorial district.

Asuquo said those who are looking for victory through the court are on a wild goose chase as he would run the senatorial race to the end.

The All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for the southern senatorial district and former commissioner for finance in the state, Asuquo Ekpenyon,gJjnr, had dragged the LP candidate to court over the allegation that the LP did not follow due process in conducting the senatorial primary.

Delivering judgment on the matter, Justice AR Muhammed nullified the primaries conducted in Calabar by the Labour Party for the Cross River State Southern Senatorial District.

The court disqualified Daniel Asuquo and ordered his immediate delisting as a candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking on the matter at a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday, Daniel Asuquo said he scaled through all electoral processes to emerge and those who are fighting are just afraid of our going to the field.

He said: “We are ready and prepared ahead of 2023. I and the party Presidential candidate, Dr Peter Obi, looked at the Federal High Court judgment and decided to appeal against it. So until Appeal Court decides otherwise, I am still the authentic candidate of LP.

“No amount of backyard politicking and shenanigans would deter us.

Equally speaking, the LP state chairman, Dr Osim Ogar, disagreed with the High Court judgement, arguing that they complied with all the requirements and processes.

He explained that Asuquo duly resigned from his former party and his resignation letter was duly published and widely circulated.

“I also want to confirm that our party also followed due process in the conduct of the primary election which produced Hon Daniel Asuquo as our candidate for the Cross River Southern Senatorial District election,” he stated.