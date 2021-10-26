The candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ananbra State, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo has said his winning chances continue to remain bright as various political parties and groups now identify with him.

He told newsmen in Awka that for the past one week, he has been very busy receiving grassroots politicians from other political parties like the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others along with community leaders and traders from popular Onitsha markets who have pledged their unflinching support ahead of the election.

The AAC candidate who is the Chairman/CEO Witech Groups said the upsurge is not unconnected with his wide popularity and acceptability across nooks and crannies of the state coupled with his campaign to affect a paradigm shift to usher in a new dawn to restore, renew and rebuild Anambra.

He assured that he will bring about a new dawn in governance if elected, adding: “if I have made huge contributions in building home grown economy as a private businessman, why can’t I do much better in ensuring good governance as a governor.”

