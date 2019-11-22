Current Miss Supranational Nigeria, Oluchi Kalu is surprised that she is being regarded as ‘daughter’ of former governor of Abia State and Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

According to Oluchi, who emerged runner-up as well as Miss Supranational at this year’s Miss BAIP, she was shocked to receive calls and messages from some Nigerians congratulating her on her victory at the pageant, as the daughter of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The indigene of Abia State, who is currently in Silesia, Poland for this year’s edition of Miss Supranational World Finals, said: “Ever since I won the crown, I have received a deluge of calls and goodwill messages from Nigerians who are excited over my victory at the just concluded BAIP, as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter. However, I have decided to set the records straight. While I have tremendous respect and love for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, I want to state that I am flattered to have been mistaken for his daughter. But then, the need to set the records straight cannot be over-emphasized because I am not his daughter.

“Senator Kalu is a great man with a large heart I respect so much especially for his achievements as governor of my state. I also want to use this opportunity to congratulate him on his recent victory at the election tribunal and I know that his going to the Senate will be a big blessing for Abia State.”