John Obi Mikel has spoken of his surprise that Frank Lampard has beaten John Terry to the Chelsea hot-seat.

The Nigerian was a team-mate of Terry at Stamford Bridge between 2006 and 2017, as well as Lampard before the current Chelsea boss left in 2014.

He told 61 Saat: “I am very happy for Frank, when we were playing at Chelsea we were expecting that John Terry and he would be very good managers.

“But we were expecting Terry to reach that level first. Lampard made a big step. I hope he will be successful at Chelsea for many more years.

“I also want to see John Terry in similar jobs in the future because he was our leader on the pitch.