Damiete Braide

Fast rising comedian, Ekene Adigwu aka Ekene Smith has vowed to make his next show bigger and better than his maiden edition.

Smith recently thrilled his fans to a hilarious show tagged: ‘Laff Supper’ at Glory Christian Ministries (Gloryland Dome) Ijesha, Lagos

According to him, he hopes to become one of Nigeria’s greatest and biggest comedians that will be sought after in the world. “My dream is to become one of the greatest and biggest comedians in Nigeria. I also want to be that comedian who is sought after in the world,” he said.

The show featured other rib crackers like Whale Mouth, Eboh Bomb, ATM, Koloman, Uwa Idahosa, MC Shaggy, Hilarious Chinedu and Efe-Warriboy.

Artistes like Tony Yankii, Obidi, Minister Afam and Ablaze Dance Group also thrilled the audience while renowned motivational speaker, George Emetuche, gave inspiring speech.