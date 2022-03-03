From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chief Chris Usulor, a state legislator representing Ezza South Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, has said that defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 gubernatorial election requires a candidate with a track record of excellence, selfless service and courage, qualities he said he possesses in good measure.

The lawmaker appealed to his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to zone the guber ticket to Ezza land and support him to return the party to Ebonyi Goverment House in 2023.

Usulor, a three-time lawmaker, stated this on Thursday while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

He noted that he has the requisite political experience and followership needed to galvanize the party for victory.

The lawmaker further appealed to all aspirants in the PDP gubernatorial race to drop their aspirations and support him to lead the party to victory.

He promises to initiate policies and programmes that will usher in unprecedented economic prosperity for all citizens and residents of the state within one year in office.

‘While we are over 80% sure of victory in 2023, our party, the PDP must be careful not to mismanage this opportunity. What PDP needs to return it to the Ebonyi Goverment House in 2023 is a credible candidate with a track record of excellence, selfless service and courage, like my humble self.

‘I assure members and leaders of PDP in Ebonyi that I have the support and goodwill needed to secure victory for our party in the election.

‘All I want from them is their support and prayers. The 2023 governorship election is going to be different and tough, and the party requires a good candidate with large followership and appeal to make a difference. And that is where I stand a better chance than other aspirants.

‘Give me one year in office and I will restore the dignity of every Ebonyi man.

‘I, therefore, use this opportunity to enjoin all aspirants under the platform of PDP to consider dropping their ambitions to support me to lead the party to victory in 2023. This is for the best interest of the party and the generality of Ebonyi people,’ he said.