The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, yesterday chided Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for using uncouth language on him during an interview on a national television station.

Ajayi also said he is well qualified for the position of governor contrary to the position of Governor Akeredolu, having served as a ward chairman, supervisory councillor, elected chairman of a local government, house of representatives member and deputy governor.

Ajayi said Akeredolu’s position that he is unfit for the office of Governor is a sad reflection of his character as he lacks respect for the citizens of the state including its traditional rulers

Akeredolu had on the television programme said his deputy who is the candidate of Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) was not fit and proper to govern the state.

But Ajayi in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Allen Sowore, said recent utterances of the governor have exposed his true character as someone suffering from verbal diarrhea.