From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he is the unifier that Nigeria currently needs as president to reposition the country.

He spoke during the manifesto at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that he has the magic wand to turn things around.

Promising to replicate his achievements as governor of Lagos State, he promised to make Nigeria one of the strongest economy in the world.

“The powerful already have. Let us give succour and an open door to the less privileged. Let us bring forth a society built on shared prosperity, belief in justice, compassion for others and an unshakable commitment to a form of governance that treats all citizens with equal respect and due regard.

“Let us not just open the door to the promise of a better society. Let us brick by brick and stone by stone build a new society that begets a greater nation.

“Weighty matters now rest in the balance. A fateful decision awaits you the delegates to this convention. Choose that which most wholly benefits the nation. Think big at this moment that we may accomplish great things in the next APC administration that will come on 29 May 2023.

“My experience in office and the knowledge gained through hard work, tough trials and patient undertaking have prepared men for this hour. I am a man of purpose with a serious mission. My vow is to use all that I know and all of my abilities to the benefit of the nation and its people. I do not step forward because I think this nomination is my due. I step forward because I can help lead our nation to become what it ought to be.

“I do not say this as a boast. Hear me out. I claim not to be special nor great. My training, experiences, acquired knowledge are what is special and uniquely suited for this moment. I am merely a conduit, a servant of a cause much larger than myself.

“Now is a time for progressive vision and singular purpose. There is a general agreement that 2023 will be an encounter with destiny, when our nation shall need a certain type of leader to realise a better Nigeria.

“We need to encourage and support our farmers so that they can car enough to maintain their families, while feeding a growing nation We must continuously invest in the modernisation and expansion of infrastructure, including power, to enhance the quality of life of our people. Additionally, we must continue to empower the states so that grassroots economic and political development is maximised,” he said.

To the delegates, he said: “I come to you with a coherent vision on how to improve our nation such that our schools, industry, agriculture and infrastructure will become the pride of all. Ours shall be a land where all Nigerians will have an equal chance and no one is excluded because of his ethnic background, religious creed, place of origin or social station. We are all Nigerians.

“By this statement, I seek your help and support to become our party’s nominee and standard bearer in the coming February 2023 elections. To lead Nigerians is a sacred trust, which I do not take lightly or seek selfishly. By giving me the party’s mandate, I hereby makey solemn vow to make Nigeria the best home for its citizens.

“As an indivisible, united country, we shall overcome the destructive forces attempting to steal our destiny. May the triumph of our democratic journey be complete and serve as an exemplar to Africa, our race, and the rest of mankind. We were born for this moment. Let us now make the most of it,” he said.

