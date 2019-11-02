Moyo Lawal, an actress known for her amazing talent and incredibly curved figure, has hinted that she is good at puffing cigarettes in movies, but in real life, she is a non-smoker.

“ If you have ever seen me smoke in a movie then you know I am a very good smoker. I can even do stunts but here is the fact, in reality, I don’t smoke.

“I know, as usual, people will argue this. But for me, acting is make-believe that has to look natural. It annoys me that people can’t separate me from my characters. However, I am very thankful that I can do a job so well that people can’t tell the difference,” she explained.

Continuing, the star actress, who is fond of flaunting her curves on social media, said she’s tired playing good girl in movies and wants a switch of roles.

“ I’m a thespian, a chameleon actor. I’m disciplined, which means having access to doing anything you want, but choosing instead to do the right thing especially when nobody is watching. Well, playing good girl all the time is boring, it is more like I am acting my real self too. But I’m done with that part.”