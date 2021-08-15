It’s been a crazy week, one Event after another. I don’t know about you guys but I am feeling swamped. I positively want to drop everything and just disappear, kidding! (smiles).

I am sorry it took this long to write in my dairy guys, actually I have been quite ill. I think it was because I got so busy I never took time to rest in between. The girls were wonderful all through the period I was ill. Jasmine made sure I didn’t set foot in the office and the girls kept me supplied with fresh bowls of fruits, peppersoup of all kinds and anything I felt like eating; all I had to do was mention it or hint at it. I feel really blessed to have such wonderful friends and couldn’t have wished for better. “Hey girl are you day dreaming about Rick or Dennis?” Zara asked as she and the girls came in with a light picnic basket after my Mom told them I had refused to eat on one of ‘those days’. “I was not day dreaming!” I blurted out indignantly. “Ok, calm down Tobs,” Jasmine said giving Zara a stern look. “This is not the time to get Tobs worked up,” Jasmine said gently.

Rick and Dennis are thankfully out of town. I thought with the corona virus delta variant there will be no Summer Holidays but that is not the case; Rick, his Baby mama, Grandmother and family travelled to Spain for the holidays; try as they would even with all the antics pulled by Grandma, I refused to go! While Dennis was somewhere in the Caribbean with his family; at least he didn’t try to badger me, arm twist me or blackmail me into going with him. Rick had no such scruples he teamed up with his Grandmother to ‘take me by force’. I suspect he took Sotonye his Babymama just to spite me. The truth is being jealous is emotionally draining and I really do not have time for that right now.

Phew it’s Saturday and I feel so much better, I have decided to give the Girls a thank you Treat for taking care of me when I was ill. I took them to a Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. I love the ambiance; the dress theme was Caribbean and so the girls were all dressed down in flats and Zara was wearing the hottest bum shorts I have ever seen. We had their refreshing rum and fruit juice concoction. Mixed ingredients together, poured over ice with a splash of club soda called Planter’s Punch.

It certainly packed a punch. In no time it had loosened our tongues and Jasmine came up with this crazy idea. “Let’s all describe our ideal first date girls, Tobs we will do you the honours. You start first,” Jasmine said I am sure through a hazy maze of confusion. I was game so I started. One of my ideal first date starts with choosing a comfortable, cozy restaurant with dim lighting, so I look good (but enough lighting for me to tell that the guy actually looks good).

We share some tapas plates and he tells me how charming I am. We agree I am a keeper then we move to a darker, more intimate cocktail bar, like a speakeasy, and chat over candlelight. The connection is unreal and we fall in love. Then he orders me a taxi home, because I’m too drunk and pretty to be alone on the streets of Lagos. He kisses me on the cheek before I get in the taxi and says I’ll call you tomorrow. And he actually does,” I said with a dreamy expression. “Wow not bad Tobs, I like” Bola said laughing in delight.

Would you guys want to hear what I would like my first date to be like?” Zara laughed mischievously. There was a unison ‘NO’. Zara will never describe a normal outing. Kaycee’s date was simple and sweet like her person. “My idea of an ideal first date would be going out to eat at a somewhat nice Restaurant, without our phones so we can actually talk to each other, doing something we both love and have fun. It is good to feel comfortable with someone, let your guard down and actually feel free to be yourself, don’t you agree?” She asked softly with a wistful expression on her face. Unfortunately life is not black and white and as you know there are many shades of grey in between. I look back now with nostalgia, it was truly a beautiful night.