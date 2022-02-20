From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, has admitted being under immense pressure from people of diverse backgrounds and groups asking him to contest and return to the Senate for the 2023 general election.
Umeh had a brief stint of 17 months in the National Assembly, when he represented Anambra Central in the Sen- ate after fighting all the legal battles spanning two and half years that trailed the conduct of another election for the senate seat of Anambra Central after the Appeal Court nullified the 2015 election of the senatorial seat and ordered for a rerun.
But speaking to journalists over the weekend, Umeh confirmed that pressure was mounting on him to throw his hat into the ring for 2023.
His words: “I’m under immense pressure. There are lots of calls, clarion calls, both from Igbo in Diaspora and here coming to ask me to go back to the Senate and each time I encounter people urging me to go back to the National Assembly, I become humbled that the 17 months I was at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave our people hope. It shows that what I did for them was the type of representation they wanted and that’s why they are calling me to go back but you know this is politics. I’m listening to them and I’m do- ing my calculations and will reply them at the appropriate time,” he said.
It would be recalled that that groups like the Anambra Progressive Youth Initiative (APYI), APGA Promoters Assembly (APA).
