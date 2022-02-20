His words: “I’m under immense pressure. There are lots of calls, clarion calls, both from Igbo in Diaspora and here coming to ask me to go back to the Senate and each time I encounter people urging me to go back to the National Assembly, I become humbled that the 17 months I was at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave our people hope. It shows that what I did for them was the type of representation they wanted and that’s why they are calling me to go back but you know this is politics. I’m listening to them and I’m do- ing my calculations and will reply them at the appropriate time,” he said.

It would be recalled that that groups like the Anambra Progressive Youth Initiative (APYI), APGA Promoters Assembly (APA).