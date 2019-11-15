HMB music act “Chuvano has said he is unfazed if anyone steals and uses his lyrics.

“I’m not scared even if anyone steals my lyrics.

“I’m blessed enough to sing the same song in a thousand different ways every time I get the opportunity.”

Chuvano recently released the highly-acclaimed lyrical bombshell titled “Tiny Boy,” his fourth official single under his record label ‘H Money Business,” after his most popular release Smile, featuring Teni the Entertainer. While speaking on his background in music, the singer said: “I began my professional music career in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, where I recorded my first studio single and I have featured in several entertainment activities including; modeling, acting, broadcasting, and events management.

“I’m a multitalented entertainer; I have millions of songs in me that I fear I may not sing them all before I die.”

Talking about his background, he said he is a graduate of English and Literature from the University of Benin, Edo State Nigeria. He said his competitors in the industry “may not approach my song from one of the angles I used in mine; that doesn’t bother me at all. At the end of the day, delivery is what actually matters most.

“Yes, my song was recorded and released long before his,” talking about what happened between him and another musical act, “but I also know that the sky is large enough to contain all the stars.

“My fans are amazing and they follow up with everything, so, I’m just going to say thank you to them for speaking up for me and calling my attention to this situation which actually isn’t an issue at all.

“So, I don’t think anyone making music with similar lyrics or messages with me will do me any bad. As a matter of fact, it validates the spirituality and depth of strength that my music represents.

“I have listened to his song (one of his rivals) and I can say his message is basically focused on one thing.

“In my song, I approach the subject from several angles in order to reach out to different categories of listeners.

“The lines in question are neither the hook nor verse from my song. They were just add-ups like chants, that’s how I used them. But he used them as his major chorus. So, it doesn’t matter as long as the fans listen, enjoy and get inspired I’m good.

“Let’s keep positive energy and grow in creativity; we all going to shine.”