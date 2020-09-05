Beautiful actress, Moji Oyetayo has stated that she’s used to people staring at her sexy curves with their mouths agape with incredulity.

According to the star of Mama Ajasco, “Since when I was 11, I have been this big and curvy, so I am used to people staring at me. I am used to people talking whenever they see me. I am used to people opening their mouths agape when they see me. I am also used to people smiling and blowing me kisses. Sometimes, I really can do without the attention, most especially when I am not in a good mood. I am proud of the way I am. I am a disciplined person. When it comes to male admiration, I only appreciate them and move on. But you will not see me with a man today and another tomorrow. I am not one of such women, I am very strict.”

The first female chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, added that although she’s busty, she would never be caught exposing her body indecently.

“I am one of those plus-sized individuals who are confident about how they look. Not only do I like the way I look, I also like the way I sound. I have never had one of those issues; I have always understood how to dress to make my size look flattering. As a plus-sized lady, the way you look and smell should be everything. And then, dress the way you want to be addressed. Whether you cover your body or not, a man’s imagination will run wild seeing you. Some people like exposing their boobs. Looking at me, you would know I am busty, but I don’t need to expose that part to prove a point,” she stated.