The match winner in Algeria’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria, on Sunday, Riyad Mahrez is over the moon for scoring the decisive goal with minutes to the end regulation time.

The Manchester City attacker said at the post match interview that he aimed at the blind side of the Nigerian goalkeeper after noticing an opening from the wall of the Super Eagles defence.

He expressed happiness scoring the goal against a Nigerian team whic h he described as very strong and difficult to play against.

“Yes, it was a very good free kick for me; I’m very happy. Nigeria is very good, very strong. In the next one or two years, Nigeria will be difficult to beat,” he submitted.