Delectable actress and Instagram sensation, Joy Peter Uboh popularly known as Inem Peter, is tired of waiting for a husband.

According to the lover girl, she’s single and ready to mingle. Hear her pleas: “I’m a lover girl. Everyone needs to love and be loved. The world needs love. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. I love to love. To my future husband, please come quickly; our unborn babies and I are tired of waiting. Right now, I am very single and ready to mingle.”

But what kind of man does Inem Peter want to settle down with? She responded: “The man has to meet up to my standard. He must be tall and handsome; physical appearance matters a lot to me. I know some men are scared of self-made women, and it worries me a lot but I can’t help it. I have my mum and other people to take care of, so self-made is the way to go. That is why I’ll continue to make myself better.”

The producer of Last Date also recalled the crazy things she had done for love that ended in regrets.

“After my ex-boyfriend and I broke up, he blocked me. I was frustrated, so I went to his social media pages to constitute nuisance. I dropped nasty comments on his posts. I sent series of DM, yet he ignored me. I later deleted them but I wished I didn’t do that.”

Inem Peter, who is currently in Germany for a course in Business Management, revealed reasons she decided to further her education abroad.

“My course is not about a change in career. It is just something to help boost my level of understanding as a businesswoman. You know, filmmaking has to do with lots of people, from crew to cast etc. I want to improve on how to professionally manage people and business in general,” she said.

