Former spokesman to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Doyin Okupe has said that he is the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP). Okupe while speaking on a television programme, said that his party has submitted his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I stand in as the vice presidential candidate of the party. Labour Party has submitted my name as the VP of the party”, he said.

Okupe while narrating how his party would oust the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said LP would ensure it returns Nigeria to its rightful owners, noting that Nigerians have suffered so much in the hands of APC.

