At this point in my life, blending motherhood with three lovely children and my career without being deceitful is an effortless thing as it has become a life style for me and my pretty ones who grew up knowing they

were given birth to by a none- regular mother called Muma Gee. (Laughter) They returned home one day after I had visited their school’s open day and called me in chorus ‘Muma Gee High Chief’ and ran off to their rooms. In that shock I ran after them and asked ‘who thought that you that?’ They laughed and the youngest responded ‘our teachers.’ I was like wow! From then I noticed that they like watching me perform and enjoy joining me during some of my video shoots and concerts especially at weekends and holidays. And when I go out professionally, I ensure the children are comfortable and well secured with their grand mom who is always on point and has been around since the day they were born and at least, two maids are always on standby. I ensure to return home before they go to bed each day and if I have to leave town, I call them and seek their cooperation before I go and promise a gift on my return so they can let me go next time. I make sure we spend quality time together by seeing movies together among others. Sometimes we go swimming or even working out together. You can see that my children are highly supportive too as they teach me some dance steps from their cartoons.

What has been the sweetest thing that happened to you as a mother? The sweetest thing that happened are my sweet little babies. At five-years of age, Caesar Chika, Cleopatra Chisa and Mona Oma Oluebube Eke who is three years old can now read and write; thanks to their new school. The only regret but in total submission to the Almighty God is the killing of my uncle and community king by three unknown gunmen in Rivers State. Would you give love another chance? Love? Another chance? Sure! Why not? And it has to be with a real man who treats me like a real woman–you know what I mean (laughter). In all that you have been through, have you ever considered quitting? Never! There has never been a moment I felt like quitting music because of motherhood and that is not because there have not been challenges. There will always be even when the children are grown and I will still say never by the grace of God, and the answer is simply because I have perfected the art of motherhood which is what I grew up knowing as my primary assignment in life and as a girl child properly groomed into womanhood from Ekpeye land but guess what? I took a break for years to build a family as a devoted and submissive house wife but it didn’t pay me so my advice for women is to put in their best to build a family, multi task and simultaneously build their careers without hurting their spouses and children.