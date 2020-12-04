From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has commended the Inspector General of Police and other security personnel that were involved in the arrest and extradition of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, said the development has established the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not a write off.

He said: “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“This has shown that the NPF is not a write off. They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretiship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy.”

The senator also thanked all Nigerians, especially members of the National Assembly, the political class, family and friends, who showed serious concern when the court moved against him, following, the disappearance of Maina, who subsequently jumped bail.