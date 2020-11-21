She is beautiful, hot and single.

But then one thing is missing. She’s alone and yet to find true love. Indeed, for Nollywood actress, Jennifer Obodo, being alone on a cold, wintery night has not been easy. In an encounter with Inside Nollywood, she bemoaned her fate, “I am 100 percent single. It is only when I play a role of a married woman that I wear wedding rings. So, coping with lonely, cold nights has not been easy, because sometimes you need someone special to talk with or cuddle. But the Lord has been my strength. I am yet to find true love.”

Now that big boobs and heavy backside are becoming the new norm among actresses, the light-skinned script interpreter has listed conditions that would make her go for liposuction. “I love my body and I am confident about it. Whoever doesn’t like my boobs or ass like this should avoid me. I have all it takes; my height, beautiful smile, legs and complexion give me edge over others in the industry. For now, I can’t do any liposuction. Going under the knife when I haven’t given birth is just a waste of time. I can’t go under the knife without giving birth to all my kids. I would also like to advise my colleagues; if at all you want to do it, wait until after child birth, then you can do all that,” she stated.