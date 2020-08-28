The Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential has bagged three Golden World Awards of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) 2020 for its PR campaigns in Nigeria.

In a message to IMPR, the Member Services Manager of IPRA, Janice Hill, said the Winning entries include the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) campaign on ‘Women of War’ which bagged Crisis Management Award Category; the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Campaign on partial border closure to curtail smuggling of foreign rice which bagged Public Affairs Award Category and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) launching of Emergency Communication Centre which bagged New Service award Category.

The IMPR had similarly won 2020 African Public Relations Awards which recognized Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement (SABRE) for the same campaigns it executed for the organisations.

With the latest award, IMPR has joined the rank of global PR brands in winning multiple PR awards this year. Other multiple-award-winning agencies included Dentsu Public Relations Inc of Japan, LLYC Communication of Spain, Hill+Knowlton Strategies of the USA, HvdM of Netherlands and V+O GREECE of Greece.