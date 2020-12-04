The Oniru Estate, Palace Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, bubbled last Sunday as family, friends and well-wishers rolled out the drums for Dame Callista Ifeoma Nwuke on the occasion of her golden jubilee birthday.

It was a happy reunion for old girls of Immaculate Heart College (IMAHACO), Aba, especially the 1987 class, who travelled from far and near to serenade one of their own.

Guests took turns to extol the unique virtues of the celebrant. While proposing the toast, coordinator of the ’87 set of IMAHACO Old Girls Association, Mrs. Ejieke Cynthia Agu, described Dame Ifeoma as a lady with a heart of gold and wished her long life and prosperity. The high point of the evening was when the DJ dragged everyone to the dance floor with a fine blend of ‘old school’ tunes that brought fond memories.