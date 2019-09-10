Nigeria’s U-23 Coach, Imama Amapakabo said he expects Sudan to “park the bus” against his team in today’s crucial playoff, but he still hopes to get the result to qualify for U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Sudan would be in Asaba to defend their 1-0 home win. “Sudan will park the bus against us,” said coach Imama.

“We have to keep our heads and play our football even though we’re a goal down. We hope to get the result.

“In the first game, we lost concentration in the 43rd minute and that led to their goal and we also didn’t take our chances.”

The U23s failed to secure the release of both David Okereke and Orji Okwonkwo for the return leg match, but Imama said he is delighted that Kelechi Nwakali is available after he sorted out his transfer to Spain.