The management of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia has given the Imama Amapakabo-led technical crew an ultimatum to win the team’s next three games or be ready to face the music.

The ultimatum came after management held an emergency meeting with the coaches at the Club’s Secretariat in Umuahia, following the dismal performance of the team in the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) where Abia Warriors have lost their first four league games.

The management reiterated that the team has no reason not to do well considering the caliber of players in the team, pointing out that technical crew, led by Amapakabo, has enjoyed the greatest support and cooperation ever given to any crew in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors long serving defender, Austin Obaroakpo, has admitted that the Umuahia-based side has started feeling the heat after the club succumbed to her fourth straight defeat of the season in Wednesday’s 1-3 home loss to Jigawa Golden Stars.