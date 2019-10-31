Despite initial fears that foreign clubs will not release their players for the forthcoming U-23 AFCON, 16 of these players will make the final cut to the tournament in Egypt, which also serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Coach Imama Amapakabo will name his final 23-man squad before they depart for Egypt Thursday.

Skipper Okechukwu Azubuike, Taiwo Awoniyi, as well as striker Bright Enobakhare, who is on loan at English Championship club, Wigan from Wolves, are some of the foreign stars expected to join the squad, officials told SCORENigeria

SCORENigeria learnt that Awoniyi, who is on loan to Bundesliga club, Mainz 05 from Premier League champions Liverpool, will most probably miss the team’s opening game against Cote d’Ivoire on November 9, but would be available for the team’s subsequent group games.

The overseas pros already in camp in Abuja are Valentine Uzornwafor (Spain), Tom Dele-Bashiru (England), Muyiwa Olabiran (Russia), Samuel Atvati (Tunisia), Sincere Seth (Turkey), Kelechi Nwakali (Spain) and Orji Okwonkwo (USA).

Esperance of Tunis right fullback, Atvati had already been a big revelation in training camp.

The home-based players set for Egypt included goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, defenders Ebube Duru, Olisa Ndah and Stephen Manyo, midfielder Fatai Gbadamosi, as well as striker Sunusi Ibrahim.