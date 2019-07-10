Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Anambra State chapter, has set up a task force to combat the scourge of importation of small arms, ammunition and substandard products in the state.

Chairman of IMAN, Emeka Ojukwu, who made the disclosure in Onitsha, yesterday, urged all importers in the state to desist from illegal activities and adhere to the ethics and code of conduct guiding importers by not engaging in importation of any contraband, fake, substandard and counterfeit goods.

He said the special task force set up by the association would work in synergy with relevant security agencies towards eradicating the influx of small arms and all other unwholesome products shipped into the country.

The association also commended Governor Willie Obiano for his laudable innovation in harmonising the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), thereby making it modern, easy and efficient.

However, he appealed to the governor to use the government’s machinery to handle the issue of hoodlums still molesting their members and issuing illegal tickets and collecting levies such as heavy duty, haulage, container levy, park agent, yellow ticket and road maintenance fees.

He noted that the unwholesome activities of the hoodlums were making it practically impossible for them and their drivers to convey goods to final destination in Anambra.