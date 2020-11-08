Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, for a second term, former governorship aspirant and educationist, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has assured that the governor would fulfil his campaign promises.

Imansuangbon stated this when he hosted hundreds of party supporters at his Ewohimi countryhome in Esan South East Local Government Area to thank them for voting massively for Obaseki in the September 19 poll in the state.

He urged leaders and members of the PDP from wards one to four who graced the occasion, to continue to support the governor’s efforts in moving the state forward.

He also appealed to youths of the community to shun acts of violence and confrontation with policemen, just as he called on the police to be civil in their dealings with citizens.

“I am here with leaders of this local government, especially from wards one to four, to say thank you to those who voted Obaseki into power. I told the governor I was coming and he equally asked me to thank the people on his behalf. We give all the glory to God for the victory at the poll.

“We are here again to say to Ewohimi people that never again will there be a confrontation between the police and the youths. Ewohimi is a peaceful society. I have called on the youths never to fight the police; the police must be given their honour, respect and dignity they deserve.

“And to the police, don’t abuse the rights of the people. To whom much is given, much is also expected. Don’t be trigger happy, together with the police we can build a strong and virile police and society. We have made a declaration that the police are our friends,” Imansuangbon said.