From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Edo State election, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has decried the spate of insecurity caused by murderous herdsmen across the country.

Imansuagbon, popularly known as ‘rice man’ called on well-meaning people to “join and support the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki in ensuring that Edo State is safe for all.”

He made the call at the weekend in Benin City at an event where he was honoured with the award of Most Viable Man in Edo State by the Edo Legacy Foundation.

“As citizens, we must collaborate with the state government in ridding the state of criminal elements in our midst so that peace and development can strive,” he said in a speech delivered on his behalf by former Commissioner for Higher Education, Sylvester Ewanehi. The PDP chieftain was honoured with award for the second time in less than 10 years by the Edo Legacy Foundation,.

“Apart from this award being an honour to me, it is also a challenge for me to do much more. I cling on to this and with due respect I promise not to let the people down whenever the opportunity presents itself. I remain a promise keeper,”he said.

Imansuangbon stated that Edo Legacy Foundation’s idea of building a class of achievers that would take the state on the journey of good governance and accountability was well noted and shall be further deepened in due course.