From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last Edo State Governorship election, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has described as disturbing, the spate of insecurity caused by murderous herdsmen across the country.

Imansuagbon, popularly known as ‘rice man’, while decrying the situation, called on all well-meaning people to “join and support the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki in ensuring that Edo State is safe for all”.

He made the call at the weekend in Benin City at an event where he was honoured with the award of Most Viable Man in Edo State by the Edo Legacy Foundation.

‎Represented by a former commissioner for Higher Education, Hon Sylvester Ewanehi, Imansuagbon said: “As citizens, we must collaborate with the state government in ridding the state of criminal elements in our midst so that peace and development can strive”.

The PDP chieftain who was honoured with award for the second time in less than 10 years by the Edo Legacy Foundtion, expressed gratitude for the recognition, even as he praised the group which he said is made up of credible individuals whose verdict cannot be faulted.

“Specifically, I want to say it is a great honour to be bestowed such honour alongside one of Africa’s greatest philanthropists and successful business icon, Sir (Chief) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion and other recipients.”

“Infact, I agree to honour this invite as a result of the high rating that I give the organisers who have always exhibited act of honesty in all their award programmes. As you know today’s edition of the awards programme is the 17th in the series. This surely goes to show that the brains behind it are dedicated to the course of achieving brilliance in their endeavours.

“I must confess that the honour been bestowed on me today by Edo Legacy Foundation will go down in history as been the second time in less than ten years that they will accord me such a honour. I got a similar recognition from them some nine years ago.

“Apart from this award been a honour to me it is also a challenge for me to do much more. I cling on to this and with due respect I promise not to let the people down whenever the opportunity presents itself. I remain a promise keeper”, he said.

Imansuangbon stated that‎ Edo Legacy Foundation’s idea of building a class of achievers that will take the state on the journey of good governance and accountability was well noted and shall be further deepened in due course.

‎Other persons honoured by the Foundation included High Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom; Honourable Peter Akpatasson, representing Akoko Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and the Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Professor Ignatius Akhakhia Onimawo.

