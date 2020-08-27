A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has accepted the challenge by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to take them on a tour of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s projects.

Imansuangbon who insisted that Obaseki has constructed over 350 kilometers of roads, said primary health centres, Ologbo modular refinery and others were verifiable projects.

He was reacting to comments by a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon, that Obaseki constructed only three roads in the past three years.

Imansuangbon told newsmen in Benin City that the opposition APC has been caught in its lies through the ward to ward campaign of the PDP.

He said the Presidency further exposed the lies of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his faction of Edo APC when it sent a delegation to inspect progress work at the Edo modular refinery.

“You all remember Oshiomhole repeatedly said the modular refinery is not on ground but when pictures and videos emerged, he was ashamed. They have lost the election. Everywhere they go, people are chasing Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu away.

“In Ekpoma, they lied but the students and staff themselves said they saw the wonderful work of Obaseki. There is no Ward Obaseki has not commissioned one project or the other.

“I accept Idahagbon’s challenge. We will meet in Benin and journalists will be with me when I will show him all the roads Obaseki has constructed. I know by then he will be silent forever”, Imansuangbon said.