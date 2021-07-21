As muslims all over the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, a former Minister, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has urged muslims in the country to imbibe the lessons inherent in the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Sulaimon Adebiyi, Obanikoro, while felicitating with Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion, stated that virtues, such as tolerance, cheerful giving, love and togetherness, which are some of the reasons for the season, are needed among Nigerians at this point in our national life.

The former High Commisioner to Ghana said “ we must eschew violence, killing and maiming of one another, tribalism, segregation, religious bigotry and other societal ills. These vices will not help us as a people and as a nation. We must understand and take into our hearts, the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim and his son, which led to the annual celebration”.

While urging muslims to celebrate moderately, especially now that the third wave of COVID -19 is here, Obanikoro called on everyone in both private and public leadership positions to be truthful, honest and sincere to the spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On the importance of peace, justice and equity, the APC chieftain harped on the need for dialogue based on equity and fairness.

In his words, “as a student of history, I have never heard of any war that was resolved on the battle field, as peace is achieved through dialogue, sacrifices, truthfulness and sincerity, which stem from round table discussions”.

