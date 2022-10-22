From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, has threatened to quit his position should the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) do anything to make him compromise his integrity.

Elegbeleye issued the threat while recalling the nasty incident that culminated in leaving his position as the Director-General National Sports Commission (NSC), due to a running battle with then Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Tammy Danagogo in 2015.

Responding to the question on whether he will quit if confronted with similar situation, during the inauguration of his committee by the president of NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, he said that maintaining standard is in his DNA.

He said; “I left them because it bothers on integrity and compromise. I want to say that if I face similar situation that confronted me at the NSC where anybody wants me to compromise I will quit as I did then.

“Integrity and resistance to compromise is in my DNA and I cannot change to please anybody or make name in a wrong way,” he warned the Nigerian football managers.

Earlier in his acceptance speech, he had challenged all the stakeholders in the Nigerian league, urging them to deploy all machineries in ensuring that the league is repositioned according to international best practices.

“The problem we are facing today in the league was created by all of us in the competition. So, the solution should be everyone’s business. For instance, the administrators should live up to their responsibilities. Club owners should ensure adherence to international best practices.

“They must respect the away team when they are playing at your home. The officiating officials should ensure that matches are won purely on merit. It will no longer be business as usual. The supporters club must ensure that there is difference between supporters and hooligans,” he charged.

